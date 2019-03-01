|
|
Bruce Jackson Kelley, Sr., 77 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at home. Born June 11, 1941 in Delaware he was the son of the late Mahlon and Velma J. Courdrey Kelley. Mr. Kelley was a self-employed cabinet maker and is survived by his sons, Bruce J. Kelley, Jr., of Port Deposit, MD, and Donald W. Kelley of Perryville, MD; daughter, Dianne Kelley Doty of Aberdeen, MD; 12 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.In addition to his parents, Mr. Kelley was preceded in death by his wife, Dianne Blansfield Kelley; daughter, Sue Ann Kelley; and sister, Betty Allen.Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, February 28, 2019, 11 AM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. Pastor Michael A. Caldwell of Asbury United Methodist Church, Port Deposit, MD, will officiate. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery, Port Deposit, MD. Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MDwww.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2019