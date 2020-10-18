On October 12, 2020, Reverend Bruce Kelley, beloved husband of Judi Kelley; devoted father of Debbie Vassil (Andrew), Sarah Martucci (Scott), and Anne Roberts (Darren); dear stepfather of Katy Sauer (Graig); cherished grandfather of Emma Kate, Evan, Sean, Sofia, Parker, Amelia, and Aidan; loving brother of Nancy Knez (Bob); dear uncle of Steve Knez (Diana) and Jeff Knez (Jackie).
Interment private. A memorial celebrating Bruce's amazing life will be announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Lutheran Church, 9534 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21236, or St. Luke Lutheran Church, 7001 Harford Rd, Baltimore, MD 21234.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.