Bruce O'Neill

On June 12, 2020. The beloved husband of Denise; father of Allison (Pete von Loewe) and Matthew (Elizabeth Hollick); brother of David and uncle of Brian, David, and Seamus, as well as extended family and many beloved friends. Preceded in death by his father, John James; mother, Alice (Mitchell) and sister, Gail. Services have been postponed, celebration of life details are forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Loyola Early Learning Center and Maryland Federation of Art. Online condolences may be offered at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store