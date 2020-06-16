Bruce O'Neill
On June 12, 2020. The beloved husband of Denise; father of Allison (Pete von Loewe) and Matthew (Elizabeth Hollick); brother of David and uncle of Brian, David, and Seamus, as well as extended family and many beloved friends. Preceded in death by his father, John James; mother, Alice (Mitchell) and sister, Gail. Services have been postponed, celebration of life details are forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: Loyola Early Learning Center and Maryland Federation of Art. Online condolences may be offered at:

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.
June 15, 2020
Denise. We just heard of Bruces passing. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Fond memories of Ramblewood Road.
Much love. Sharen and Maureen White.
Maureen White Costello
Friend
