Bruce W. Numbers
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce Wayne Numbers passed away on June 21, 2020; loving husband of 58 years to Barbara Strong Numbers; beloved father of Steven M. Numbers and his wife Jessica, and Leanne N. Laub; cherished grandfather of Joshua A. and Zachary W. Numbers, and Matthew C. Laub; dear brother of the late Ronald and Kayo Numbers. Bruce is also survived by other loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 2-4 pm.

Due to the current circumstances, a private Celebration of Bruce's life will be live streamed on Monday, June 29, 2020 beginning at 4:30 pm on the Lemmon Funeral Home web page. Interment Private. www.lemmonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Celebration of Life
04:30 PM
live streamed on on the Lemmon Funeral Home web page
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
4102526000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 22, 2020
We offer our Deepest Sympathies to The Number Family. Bruce and Barb have been the kindest neighbors for 34 years. The neighbors you remember forever. Our thought are with you all.
Warren and Debi Black
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved