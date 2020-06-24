Bruce Wayne Numbers passed away on June 21, 2020; loving husband of 58 years to Barbara Strong Numbers; beloved father of Steven M. Numbers and his wife Jessica, and Leanne N. Laub; cherished grandfather of Joshua A. and Zachary W. Numbers, and Matthew C. Laub; dear brother of the late Ronald and Kayo Numbers. Bruce is also survived by other loving family and friends.
The family will receive friends at Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Rd.) Timonium, MD 21093 on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 2-4 pm.
Due to the current circumstances, a private Celebration of Bruce's life will be live streamed on Monday, June 29, 2020 beginning at 4:30 pm on the Lemmon Funeral Home web page. Interment Private. www.lemmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.