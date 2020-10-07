Suddenly on October 4, 2020, Bryan Thompson passed away. He was the loving partner of Amanda Hackley; devoted father of Ki; beloved son of Brenda Carder, and David Thompson; cherished brother of Shannon Fisher, David Thompson, Jr., Victoria Thompson, Connor Carder, and the late Jennifer Sharman; also survived by his loving sister-in-laws, many cousins, and other family members and friends.
Relatives and friends may visit at the Ambrose Funeral Home, Inc. 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd. Arbutus, on Wednesday from 3-5 and 7-9pm, where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 12:30PM. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
