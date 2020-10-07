1/
Bryan C. Thompson
Suddenly on October 4, 2020, Bryan Thompson passed away. He was the loving partner of Amanda Hackley; devoted father of Ki; beloved son of Brenda Carder, and David Thompson; cherished brother of Shannon Fisher, David Thompson, Jr., Victoria Thompson, Connor Carder, and the late Jennifer Sharman; also survived by his loving sister-in-laws, many cousins, and other family members and friends.

Relatives and friends may visit at the Ambrose Funeral Home, Inc. 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd. Arbutus, on Wednesday from 3-5 and 7-9pm, where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 12:30PM. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at Stjude.org. To view and sign an online guestbook, please visit:

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
OCT
7
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
OCT
8
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
410-242-2211
