on August 27, 2019, survived by loving parents, Robert Charles Read (Clare) and Chip Rouse, beloved aunt Anne Read Ward (Michael), uncle Howard Read, uncles Alfred W. Barry III (Ginny), John K. Barry (Betsy), Owen J. Rouse (Anne), aunts Mary Patricia Rouse, Suzanne C. Barry, Nancy K. Barry, Mary Lee Scott, cherished step-brother Daniel Albrecht and step-sister Colleen Albrecht Carpenter, along with many treasured cousins.
Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc., 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Thursday, 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Cockeysville, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030. Inurnment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Rd., Timonium, Md, 21093. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bryan's memory to the Bryan Read Scholarship Fund at Dulaney High School, c/o Richard Reed, Athletic Director, Dulaney High School, 255 E. Padonia Rd., Timonium, Md. 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019