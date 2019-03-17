|
On March 12, 2019, Bryan E. Schaffer devoted father of Aliyah Schaffer, devoted son of Bernette Y. Schaffer. He is also survived by two brothers, William I. Schaffer Jr. and Aaron M. Schaffer Sr. and two sisters-in-law Vernida D. Schaffer and Lashaw C. Schaffer and a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and a multitude of friends. Friends may call at the Church of the Redeem of the Lord 4321 Old York Road. Monday 18, 2019 4pm-8pm. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 10am wake, and 11am funeral services to follow. Interment at King Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Gary P. March Funeral Home P.A. 270 Fredhilton Pass Baltimore MD 21229
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 17, 2019