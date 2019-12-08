|
|
In loving memory of "Luv"; our son, brother, father, mentor, coach, co-worker and friend who passed away unexpectedly this year. As we prepare to celebrate your birthday, we will remember the good times we shared with you; all of the laughter, jokes, dances and the loving way you cared for your family and friends. There's not a day that goes by when we don't think of you. You left a powerful legacy that will continue for generations to come. We love you and miss you so much! Happy Heavenly Birthday Luv!
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019