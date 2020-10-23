Baltimore, MD - Bryan James Schmidt, 80, of Spartanburg, SC died Monday, October 19, 2020, at his home. Bryan was a 25 year resident of Spartanburg and formerly of Baltimore, MD. Born August 15, 1940 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Earl Henry and Anna Fisher Schmidt and husband of the late Suzanne Catherine Schmidt.
Mr. Schmidt was a retired Systems Analyst for Healthcare Finance Administration (HCFA) with the U. S. Government. He was a graduate from City College High School in Baltimore. He was a loving husband, father, and son.
Survivors include his sons, David Schmidt (Sue) of Bel Air, MD and Kurt Schmidt (Susan) of Pylesville, MD; grandsons, David Schmidt II of Washington, DC, Corey Schmidt of Forest Hill, MD and granddaughter, Dr. Robin Edwards (Alex) of Chester, MD.
No flowers please, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Interment will be at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Pylesville, MD.