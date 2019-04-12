Buddy Roger Anders, age 74, of Whiteford, MD passed away on April 9, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Joppa, MD, he was the son of Andy Mack and Clara Coralee (Bartley) Anders and husband of Naomi Ruth (Doss) Anders. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War. He retired in July 2001 after 52 years of service with the Department of the Army. He was a member of Lowe's Cruisers and Future Innovations Car Club. He loved to fish, watch movies, and was an avid eBay shopper. When he was younger he enjoyed traveling, racing cars, working on cars, and going to car shows. He enjoyed spending time with and aggravating his grandchildren. Buddy was known as "The Terror of Abingdon" in an article in The Aegis.In addition to his wife of 54 years, Mr. Anders is survived by son, Brian (Rebecca Moulton) Dallas Anders of Whiteford; daughter, Dawn (Delmund) Michelle Pressell of Whiteford; two granddaughters, Kiley Vernell Anders and Karmann Lynn Pressell; two grandsons, Jacob Matthew Bloom and Brian David Anders; two brothers, Robert Anders and Bill Anders; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Carroll Anders and Jim Anders.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at 11 am at the funeral home with Rev. James Riddell officiating. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.Those who desire may make contributions to the - Maryland, 217 E. Redwood Street, 23rd Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary