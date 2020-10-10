Burton Ronald Gelvar, passed away on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at the age of 86. Growing up in Baltimore, he attended City College, was a Helicopter Specialist in the United States Marine Corp and went on to work at Walbrook Mill and Lumber for 40 years.
Burton is survived by his wife of 60 years, Harriet Gelvar; children, Eric (Sheri) Gelvar and Shawn Gelvar (Howard Ostrow); sisters, Harriett (Abner) Levy and Maxine (Melvin) Uttenreither; grandchildren, Cody Gelvar, Jake Gelvar, Evy Gelvar, Jordan Ostrow, and Mica Ostrow. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Sylvia Gelvar.
A Virtual Funeral will be held on Monday, October 12th, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Interment Maryland Friedel Lodge Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be made to American Heart Association
- Memorial Tributes and Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979 or Crohns & Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510, New York, NY 10017 or American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.