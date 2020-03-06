Home

Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church

Buster Arvel Glover

Buster Arvel Glover Notice
Buster Arvel Glover of Aberdeen died Thursday, March 5 at Citizens Care Center. He was 90.

Born in Johnson City, TN he was the son of the late William and Glenn Zelda (Smith) Glover.

A member of Grace United Methodist Church, Mr. Glover dedicated over 26 years to serving his country in the US Army.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis A. Glover; children, Kenneth Glover and wife Carmen of Columbia, MD, Tina Graybeal and husband Wayne of Colora, MD and Laurie Maldeis and husband Greg Barron of Perryville, MD. He is also survived by three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his grandson, Zane Maldeis.

A visitation will be held at Grace United Methodist Church from 10am-11am on Tuesday, March 10. A funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Interment with military honors will take place at Harford Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2020
