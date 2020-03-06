|
Buster Arvel Glover of Aberdeen died Thursday, March 5 at Citizens Care Center. He was 90.
Born in Johnson City, TN he was the son of the late William and Glenn Zelda (Smith) Glover.
A member of Grace United Methodist Church, Mr. Glover dedicated over 26 years to serving his country in the US Army.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis A. Glover; children, Kenneth Glover and wife Carmen of Columbia, MD, Tina Graybeal and husband Wayne of Colora, MD and Laurie Maldeis and husband Greg Barron of Perryville, MD. He is also survived by three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his grandson, Zane Maldeis.
A visitation will be held at Grace United Methodist Church from 10am-11am on Tuesday, March 10. A funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Interment with military honors will take place at Harford Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2020