C. Benjamin Bates
C. Benjamin Bates, age 85, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born in Baltimore to Charles Bates, Jr., and Mary Elizabeth (Holden) Bates. He was a graduate of Baltimore City College. He spent several years in service to the army stationed at Fort Eustis, Virginia, prior to continuing his academics, ultimately completing his doctoral degree in education. He began teaching at Middlesex Elementary School where he met Martha Pearl Copenhaver, and they would marry in 1960. His intelligence and passion for teaching propelled his career through multiple schools and to the position of principal at Back River Elementary School. He was very involved in his volunteer contributions at the Baltimore Streetcar Museum and taking care of any cats in need in his neighborhood. His family and friends will fondly remember his enthusiasm for genealogy, his extensive knowledge of model trains, and his cheerful laugh.

He is survived by his wife, Martha; his children, Benjamin Bates, Lelia Broderick, and William Bates; three grandchildren, Megan Lok, Kenon Bates, and Karley Bates; as well as many cousins and friends.

A date for a memorial service has not yet been determined, but will be broadcast online for the safety of all who would like to attend. If you would like to send a gift, please consider a donation to these organizations in his name:

The Baltimore Streetcar Museum, https://www.baltimorestreetcarmuseum.org/donate or

Defenders of Animal Rights, http://www.adopt-a-pet.org/donateonline.html

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2020.
