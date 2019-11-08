Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for C. Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. Dean Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
C. Dean Jones Notice
On November 4, 2019, Carroll Dean Jones, 84, of Jarrettsville, MD passed away. He was the loving son of the late Dewey & Emma Jones; beloved husband of Mary B. Jones; devoted father of Brian Jones, Stacy Jones, Kelly Jones, Yvonne Bennett and the late John Heaton; dear brother of Gurvis Jones, the late Bentley Jones and the late Hearl Jones. Also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Acting as pallbearers are Brian Jones, Stacy Jones, Kelly Jones, Steven Jones, James Jones and Travis Jones. Honorary pallbearers are Jason Bennett and Roy Preston.

Family and friends will honor & celebrate Dean's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10AM-12PM where a funeral service will begin at 12PM. Interment to follow at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dean's name may be made to the -501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -