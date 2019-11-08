|
On November 4, 2019, Carroll Dean Jones, 84, of Jarrettsville, MD passed away. He was the loving son of the late Dewey & Emma Jones; beloved husband of Mary B. Jones; devoted father of Brian Jones, Stacy Jones, Kelly Jones, Yvonne Bennett and the late John Heaton; dear brother of Gurvis Jones, the late Bentley Jones and the late Hearl Jones. Also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Acting as pallbearers are Brian Jones, Stacy Jones, Kelly Jones, Steven Jones, James Jones and Travis Jones. Honorary pallbearers are Jason Bennett and Roy Preston.
Family and friends will honor & celebrate Dean's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10AM-12PM where a funeral service will begin at 12PM. Interment to follow at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dean's name may be made to the -501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 8, 2019