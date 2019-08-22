|
On August 16, 2019, at age 99, C. Harvey Palmer, Jr. ("Harvey") beloved husband of the late Elizabeth M. Palmer, devoted father of Charles H. Palmer III and his wife, Anne Steuart V. Palmer (of Roland Park) and Helen P. Stevens (of Durham, N.C.), loving brother of the late John Hambleton Palmer and Curtis P. Chafee,
loving grandfather of Mary, Emily and Julia Palmer, Elizabeth Conley and Alice Stevens.
A memorial service will be held at St. David's Church, 4700 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210 on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Bishop's Fund at Fairhaven, 7200 Third Avenue, Sykesville, MD 21784 or to the Sierra Club, Membership Services, 2101 Webster Street, Suite 1300, Oakland, CA 94612.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 22, 2019