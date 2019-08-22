Home

POWERED BY

Services
St David's Church
4700 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. David's Church
4700 Roland Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for C. PALMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

C. Harvey PALMER Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
C. Harvey PALMER Jr. Notice
On August 16, 2019, at age 99, C. Harvey Palmer, Jr. ("Harvey") beloved husband of the late Elizabeth M. Palmer, devoted father of Charles H. Palmer III and his wife, Anne Steuart V. Palmer (of Roland Park) and Helen P. Stevens (of Durham, N.C.), loving brother of the late John Hambleton Palmer and Curtis P. Chafee,

loving grandfather of Mary, Emily and Julia Palmer, Elizabeth Conley and Alice Stevens.

A memorial service will be held at St. David's Church, 4700 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210 on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Bishop's Fund at Fairhaven, 7200 Third Avenue, Sykesville, MD 21784 or to the Sierra Club, Membership Services, 2101 Webster Street, Suite 1300, Oakland, CA 94612.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of C.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.