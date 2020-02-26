Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
106 N Dorcas St
Lewistown, MD
C. Jane Straley

C. Jane Straley Notice
Carmellena (Jane) Straley passed peacefully surrounded by her children and grandchildren on January 14th 2020 in Danville, Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her five children:

David Anthony Straley of Port Orange, FL

Christopher Michael Straley of Berlin, MD

James Brian Straley of Halethorpe, MD

Andrew Jon Straley of Chesapeake, VA

Elizabeth Ann Beckelman of Berlin, MD

Her sister Mary Bolouski of Factoryville, PA

and her seven grandchildren:

Kayla & Joshua Straley,

Alec & Avery Beckelman,

Abigail, Madison & Arianna Straley.

A celebration of life ceremony and Catholic Mass will be held in her home town at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 106 N Dorcas St, Lewistown, PA 17044 at 10:00 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 26 to Mar. 3, 2020
