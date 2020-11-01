1/
C. MARJORIE BASEMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share C.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
March 5, 1927-March 28, 2020. C. MARJORIE BASEMAN, age 93, of Parkville, formerly of Forest Hill, died on March 28, 2020 at Oak Crest Village. Born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, she was the daughter of the late Nels Anskarius Hegstrum and Minnie Annie Borgen. She worked for AT&T for over 30 years. She had been a member of Fallston United Methodist Church and was active in the Church. After moving to Oak Crest Village, she enjoyed being the bingo caller, reading to children, bus trips, and musical theatre. Mrs. Baseman is survived by sisters-in-law, Charlotte M. Foster, Florence M. Trimble and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Baseman was predeceased by her husband, Clarence Edward Baseman.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved