March 5, 1927-March 28, 2020. C. MARJORIE BASEMAN, age 93, of Parkville, formerly of Forest Hill, died on March 28, 2020 at Oak Crest Village. Born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, she was the daughter of the late Nels Anskarius Hegstrum and Minnie Annie Borgen. She worked for AT&T for over 30 years. She had been a member of Fallston United Methodist Church and was active in the Church. After moving to Oak Crest Village, she enjoyed being the bingo caller, reading to children, bus trips, and musical theatre. Mrs. Baseman is survived by sisters-in-law, Charlotte M. Foster, Florence M. Trimble and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Baseman was predeceased by her husband, Clarence Edward Baseman.



