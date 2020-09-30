1/
C. "Richard" Rasmussen
On September 25, 2020 C. "Richard" Rasmussen passed away; devoted husband to Carolyn Jane Rasmussen (nee Robley); beloved father to Mary Ellen Sullivan and her husband Bill, Dennis Rasmussen and his wife Rachelle, Richard Rasmussen and his wife Heather; dear brother to Dennis Rasmussen, Charles Rasmussen and his wife Betty Jo, Walter Rasmussen and his wife Mary; cherished grandfather to Trey Sullivan, Alex Rasmussen, Alyssa Rasmussen, Zachary Rasmussen, Tanner Sullivan, Nicholas Rasmussen, Sophie Rasmussen and Lily Rasmussen. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and close friends.

Mr. Rasmussen was the President of "The Key Athletic Club".

A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Friday October 2nd, 2020 at 1 pm. Visitation will be held on Thursday October 1st, 2020 from 3 to 5 pm and 7 to 9 pm.

In lieu of flowers - please make contributions to the "Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research".

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 30, 2020.
September 29, 2020
Carolyn, so sorry to hear about Richard's passing. He is now at peace. My heartfelt sympathies to you and your family. Sue Wunder
Susan Wunder
