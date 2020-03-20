|
|
On March 15, 2020, Cahlin Peter McDermott, 25, of Whiteford, beloved son of Juliet Farace & husband Mike and Heath McDermott & wife Cynthia; devoted father of Declan McDermott & his mother Logan Cross; cherished brother of Ian McDermott, Jesse Farace and Marleigh Farace; dear grandson of Paul & Janet Treadway, Peter & Janise Woltereck, Brian & Jean McDermott and Vince & the late Gloria Farace; also survived by many aunts, uncles, nephews, extended family & friends.
Family and friends will honor Cahlin's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill, MD with a Visitation on Saturday March 21, 2020 from 3PM – 9 PM. If desired, contributions may be made to The Living Legacy Foundation C/O Family Services, 1730 Twin Springs Road, Suite 200, Baltimore, MD 21227. A celebration of life for Cahlin will take place at a later date. Due to the recent events mandated by the Governor, we are honoring the limit he has placed on Public Gatherings. Thank you for your understanding.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 20, 2020