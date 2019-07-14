|
On July 10, 2019, Calvert Theodore "Ted" Hofferbert, Jr.; beloved husband of Robyn L. Hofferbert (nee Hosier); loving brother of J. Harvey Hofferbert (Jane) and Holly Castelli (Randal); dear uncle of Jon Castelli, Nick Castelli and Sam Castelli (Haley); also survived by many loving family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Saturday July 27 at 1PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Santa's Helpers Anonymous, 14411 Cooper Rd., Phoenix, Md. 21131.
Published in Baltimore Sun from July 14 to July 21, 2019