Calvin Emerson

On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, beloved husband to the late Mary L. Emerson; loving father to Joan E. O'Dell (the late Jim) and Ann M. Hein (Dave); devoted brother to Elma Huff, Carole Russell, and six late siblings; loving grandfather to Ethan Hein; and cherished godfather to Rob Wiseman. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 20 at 1:00 p.m. at Meadowridge Memorial Park, 7250 Washington Blvd, Elkridge, MD 21075. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
