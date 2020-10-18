1/
Calvin Emerson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, beloved husband to the late Mary L. Emerson; loving father to Joan E. O'Dell (the late Jim) and Ann M. Hein (Dave); devoted brother to Elma Huff, Carole Russell, and six late siblings; loving grandfather to Ethan Hein; and cherished godfather to Rob Wiseman. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 20 at 1:00 p.m. at Meadowridge Memorial Park, 7250 Washington Blvd, Elkridge, MD 21075. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. For online condolences and livestreaming information, visit

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Meadowridge Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
4107961144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved