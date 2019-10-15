|
On October 14, 2019 Calvin Herbert Glotfelty passed away. Beloved husband of Virginia Glotfelty (nee House). Loving father of Ernest Glotfelty and Sharon Ortman (Bryan). Devoted grandfather of 3 and cherished great grandfather of 3. Also survived by 2 siblings.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Wednesday, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m., and where funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2019