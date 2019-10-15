Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
On October 14, 2019 Calvin Herbert Glotfelty passed away. Beloved husband of Virginia Glotfelty (nee House). Loving father of Ernest Glotfelty and Sharon Ortman (Bryan). Devoted grandfather of 3 and cherished great grandfather of 3. Also survived by 2 siblings.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Wednesday, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m., and where funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2019
