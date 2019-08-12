|
On August 1, 2019 Calvin H. LaMotte beloved husband of Bettie Jeannette LaMotte (nee James) and the late Miriam Ruth LaMotte (nee Meyers); devoted father of Lawrence Alan LaMotte and Keith Bryan LaMotte; loving grandfather of Tiffany Allison, Tara Daniele, Amanda Marie, Karin Michele and Kristen Miriam; also survived by several great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday, August 15 from 12 to 1 PM when the funeral service will begin. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the , Central and North Florida Chapter, 378 Center Pointe Circle, Suite 1280, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701-3442.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2019