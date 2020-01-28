Home

Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
410-833-1414
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
11824 Reisterstown Rd
Reisterstown, MD 21136
Calvin L. Reter Notice
Calvin Leroy Reter was born on May 8, 1930 in Owings Mills, MD to the late William Henry Reter and Susie Rebecca (Gill) Reter. The Lord called him home on January 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary Elizabeth 'Betty' (Schutte) Reter; children Vicki (Reter) Yarnell and husband Pat, Bradley Reter and wife Kathy, Suzanne (Reter) Brown and husband John; grandchildren Sheena (Yarnell) Housman, Sean Yarnell, Shannon Yarnell, Joseph Reter, Andrew Reter, Kristina Brown, Kevin Brown; sister of Nancy (Reter) Stocksdale. Also survived by eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brother James E. Reter. Calvin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to everyone.

Funeral service will be Friday 10am at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown. Interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends may call Thursday 3:00 to 5:00pm and 7:00 to 9:00pm at the funeral home. If desired, contributions may be made to the Reisterstown Volunteer Fire Dept., 108 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD 21136 or Glyndon Volunteer Fire Dept., 4812 Butler Rd, P.O. Box 3671, Glyndon, MD 21071. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 28, 2020
