Calvin L. Sproul Jr.

Calvin L. Sproul Jr. Notice
On May 29, 2019 Calvin Leroy Sproul, Jr. of Ocean City, formerly of Reisterstown beloved husband of Mary Ellen Sproul. Father of Calvin L. Sproul, III and his wife Janice Davis-Sproul, Kathy E. Burns and her husband Rick Burns, Steve H. Sproul and his wife JoLee Sproul and Brian P. Sproul and his wife Michelle Sproul. Grandfather of Adam, John, Meghan, Chris, Dean, Jenny and Brett. Great Grandfather of Elli, Lucas and Finn.Family will receive friends at the Eline Funeral Home (at Franklin Blvd.) on Wednesday 3-5 & 7-9pm. Service will be held on Thursday, 10am at the funeral home. Interment in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Coastal Hospice, PO Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 1 to June 2, 2019
