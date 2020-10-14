Camellia Rosenthal

On October 10, 2020 Camellia Lillian Rosenthal, devoted daughter of the late William W. Rosenthal, Sr. and the late Lillian A. (nee Michno) Rosenthal; loving sister of Joseph P. Rosenthal and his late wife Susan, William W. Rosenthal, Jr., Loretta M. Wilkins and her husband Herman, John F. Rosenthal and his wife Kathy, Julia A. Long and her husband Richard; cherished aunt of Laura A. Rutherford and her husband Shaun, Christopher D. Long, Donald W. Rosenthal and his wife Jackie, Kimberly A. Long, Kimberly R. Ritchey, Katie E. LaMonte and her husband Larry, Joseph P. Rosenthal and his fiancé Stephanie, Matthew H. Wilkins and his wife Dana, Joseph V. Rosenthal and his fiancé Jessica, Briana M. Rosenthal, William S. Wilkins, Dylan R. Long and the late Paula Wilkins and the late Bailey Rosenthal; dear great aunt of 11 great-nieces and nephews and her best friend of 50 years Kathleen M. Casey.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be a private graveside service only. There will be a memorial service held to honor Camille's life in the future.
Please omit flowers. If desired memorial contributions in Camille's name may be made to Mercy High School or a charity of your choice
.