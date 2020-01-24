Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Camilla "Cami" Meyers

Camilla "Cami" Meyers Notice
On January 22, 2020, Camilla "Cami" Meyers, 70, of Parkville, MD passed away. She was the loving daughter of the late Randolph & Lillian Lackey; beloved partner of Tom Mark; devoted mother of Kim Deyesu & her husband Jeff, Casey Meyers & Tiffany Law and Timmy Meyers & his wife Erin; cherished grandmother of Olivia, Zachary, Ryan, Alyssa, Gabriella, Tabitha and Georgia; dear sister of Robert Lackey, Deborah Stewart, Annette Ellenberger and the late Lewis Lackey. Also survived by many loving family, friends and all her daycare children.

Family and friends will honor & celebrate Cami's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Parkville, 8800 Harford Rd. on Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM where a funeral service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11 AM. Interment to be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions in Cami's name may be made to The MSA Coalition- 9935-D Rea Road, #212, Charlotte, NC 28277. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 24, 2020
