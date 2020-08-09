1/1
Camilla Simpson Wharton
Camilla Simpson Wharton, 89 years of age, peacefully passed at Union Memorial Hospital April 8,2020. She is survived by her sister Mary Simpson Gorman and her four children, Charlotte Mckim Wharton, Elizabeth Wharton Alluisi, William Wallace Spence Wharton, and Mary Wharton Houck. Millie was native to Baltimore, Maryland. She attended the Calvert School, The Bryn Mawr School and Bennett Junior College and attended a summer semester at Oxford University. She devoted her life to raising her children and because of her dedication as a single parent, she held many jobs. She was whimsical, fun and her love for music took her on a journey to have a song she wrote, released. She braved all the odds, was always a great sport, and taught us how to accentuate the positive.

A private family graveside service will be held on September 4, 2020. We hope that anyone that would like to join us in "Celebrating Mom's Life" please come to the home of Polly Houck in Mt. Washington at 3:30 after the service. RSVP to directly to Polly or Kimi. Contributions to honor Millie may be sent to The Hampton Mansion, 535 Hampton Lane, Towson, MD 21286.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
