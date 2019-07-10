|
Candida Riutort Benedetto, age 95, of Bel Air, MD passed away on July 4, 2019. She was a parishioner of St. Margaret Catholic Church and enjoyed her time with family and friends. As a past President of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion Post 39, she remained actively involved until the passing of her beloved husband, William A. Benedetto, Sr.
Mrs. Benedetto was the devoted mother of William A. Benedetto, Jr. and Robert A. Benedetto, Sr.; four grandchildren, Robert A. Benedetto, Jr., Erin B. Emerick, Tina M. Wright and Tricia L. Nilles; seven great-grandchildren; and brother, Jamie Riutort.
In addition to her parents, Juan and Isabel Arbona Riutort, and her husband, William, she was predeceased by daughter, Denise A. Benedetto; and brothers and sisters, Rosa Cintron, Antonio Rodreguez, Miguel Riutort, Elias (Leo) Riutort, Juan Riutort, and Cesar Riutort.
Services were held on Monday, July 8, 2019, 10:00 at McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air, MD. Interment was in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Those who desire may make a contribution to the , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD, 21220.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019