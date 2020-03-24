|
|
On March 13, 2020, Caral Shields Nolley Merrell of Middlefield, MA and formerly of Sykesville, MD; Caral is survived by her beloved adopted family, Noreen Suriner and her brother, Wayne Suriner and constant companion, Princess, the cat.
She is survived by her first husband of 18 years Ellis Nolley Jr.'s children, Ellis Nolley 3rd (Riva) and Susan Anapacher; grandchildren: Tamir Nolley (Eleanor Fregni), David Anspacher (Melanie), Lisa Vicens (Luke), Samuel Nolley (Maureen O'Brien) and Rachel Nolley; and great-grandchildren: Taylor Kohls, Stefan Granados, Cole Anspacher, Layla Anspacher, Cecelia Nolley, Helen Vicens and Vivian Nolley.
Caral's husband of 14 years, Roger Merrell, predeceased her in 2012. She is also predeceased by Roger's sons Roger H. and Everett. She is survived by Roger's son Richard Merrell (Susan) and granddaughter Janis.
Services and interment will be held privately at Lorraine Park Cemetery, Baltimore.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Berkshires, 877 South St., Pittsfield, MA. 01201, or to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 67 East St., Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 24, 2020