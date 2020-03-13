Baltimore Sun Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-0015
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
8728 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Berean Baptist Church
3523 Hayward Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Berean Baptist Church
3523 Hayward Avenue
Baltimore, MD
View Map

Cardell Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cardell Jones Notice
On, March 9, 2020; Cardell Jones. Beloved mother to Allen (Pat), Terri (Mike-Deceased), Steven (Angela), Charles (Tonya), Grandchildren and Great Grands.

She was the loving wife of the late Milton A. Jones, Sr.

On Sunday, friends can visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD (21133) from 2:00-6:00PM.

On Monday, Mrs. Jones will lie instate at Berean Baptist Church, 3523 Hayward Avenue, Baltimore, MD (21215) where the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with services to follow. Inquiries to (410) 655-0015.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cardell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
Download Now