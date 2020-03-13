|
On, March 9, 2020; Cardell Jones. Beloved mother to Allen (Pat), Terri (Mike-Deceased), Steven (Angela), Charles (Tonya), Grandchildren and Great Grands.
She was the loving wife of the late Milton A. Jones, Sr.
On Sunday, friends can visit Vaughn C. Greene Funeral Services, 8728 Liberty Road, Randallstown, MD (21133) from 2:00-6:00PM.
On Monday, Mrs. Jones will lie instate at Berean Baptist Church, 3523 Hayward Avenue, Baltimore, MD (21215) where the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with services to follow. Inquiries to (410) 655-0015.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 13, 2020