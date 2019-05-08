|
On May 4, 2019; Carew Cotton Lee; beloved wife of 34 years to Robert E. Lee, IV; devoted mother of John Hubner Rice, III, H.K. Douglas Rice and the late Richard Carew Rice; loving stepmother of Tracy Lee Crittenberger and Robert E. Lee V; dear sister of Nancy Cotton Swindell; also survived by 8 grandchildren.A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel of The Church of the Redeemer, 5603 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD. 21210 on Saturday May 11 at 4 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Mt. Vernon Ladies' Association, 3200 Mt. Vernon Memorial Hwy., Mt. Vernon, VA. 22121.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 8 to May 10, 2019