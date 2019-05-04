Home

Carey Crews Campbell, III, age 74, of Bel Air MD, passed away April 29, 2019. He was born July 14, 1944 in Charleston, WV, the son of Erma and Carey Campbell. He is survived by his loving wife Anita Ruth Campbell, they were married December 20, 1985. He served 33 years in the USAF, serving 3 tours of duty during the war in Viet Nam, spending 18 years in the insurance indusrty afterward. A Mason and Shriner, he is also survived by his sons and their wives Christopher and Kristen Campbell, Marc and Shari DeVecchio, Doug and Dawn Adkins, and 7 grandchildren, Whitney, Sean, Michael, Emily, Lucas, Olivia and Ethan. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tabitha's House, 112 Connolly Road, Unit D, Fallston MD, 21047.
