On December 20, 2019, Carl B. Orem, 49, of Colora, MD passed away suddenly. He was the beloved son of Ruth Foust & the late Carl Henry Orem; loving former husband of Angie Orem; treasured father of Jessica Lynn Meckel & her husband Edward L. Meckel, Christopher Shannon Orem, Carl Eric Orem and Rachael Vara Orem; dear brother of Anita Mae Johnson; caring uncle of Grace Johnson & her husband Ryan Sheckles, Anthony Johnson, Ashlynn Johnson and Alayna Grace; predeceased by his nephew, Robbie Johnson and brother in law, Leland Johnson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 25, 2019
