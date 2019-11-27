Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Carl E. Fastow Notice
Carl E. Fastow passed away on November 25, 2019 at the age of 86. He is survived by his loving wife Joan Fastow (nee Lerman), his children Richard (Michal) Fastow, Andy Fastow (Lea Weingarten) and Peter Fastow (Jana Kaplan-Fastow), his grandchildren Ido, Ben, Jeffrey, Matthew, Eli, Leora, and Talia Fastow, and his sister-in-law Edythe Fastow. He is predeceased by his brothers Mitchell Fastow and Sam Fastow and his parents Alexander and Rae Fastow.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, November 27, at 3 pm. Interment Garrison Forest Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno Cong. Owings Mills. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201. The family will be receiving at 2016 Jolly Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, Wednesday following the interment.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
