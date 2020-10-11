1/
Carl Emil Bernhardt
Surrounded by family on October 5, 2020 Carl Emil Bernhardt passed away. He was the beloved husband of Roxanne; Diane Muha and her husband Keith, Suzanne Tully and her husband James, Jr., Lisa Chausse and her husband Michel, Cynthia Migliorisi and her husband Michael, and Gregory Bernhardt and his wife Julie; cherished Pop of 15 grandchildren; dear brother of Stephen Bernhardt, Emil Bernhardt and his wife Charlotte and the late John Bernhardt; also survived by numerous nieces, great nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Family members and friends will gather on Monday October 12th from 3-6PM and Tuesday October 13th from 3-5 and 7-9PM for a public viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday October 14th at 10AM at the Catholic Community of Ascension and St. Augustine--Ascension Campus in Halethorpe. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed in Carl's name to the Catholic Community of Ascension and St. Augustine- Fulfilling the Mission- at 5976 Old Washington Road Elkridge, MD 21075. To view and sign an online guestbook please visit:

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Catholic Community of Ascension and St. Augustine--Ascension Campus in Halethorpe
October 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful cousin. We will love him and miss him always. Blessings and love to all the Bernhardt family. Linda Stehlik and John McCarthy
Linda L Stehlik
Family
