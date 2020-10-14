Carl Ernest Trump Jr., age 84, of Joppa, MD passed away on October 11, 2020. Carl was the beloved spouse of Lois Marie (Hohne) Trump; devoted father of Carl "Bo" E. Trump, III (Rebecca) and Megan M. Connors (Ryan); loving brother of Doris C. Dodd; also lovingly survived by five grandchildren Kylee, Reese, Elsa, Carl E. IV "Caleb", and Morgan. He was preceded in death by his daughter Melanie Vohs (Ronald) and brother Donald A. Trump Sr. Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home, P.A., Abingdon, MD on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. Additional visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17 from 9:30-10:30 am followed by a service at 10:30 am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Joppa. Burial will take place in Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Trinity Lutheran Church - Music Ministry,1100 Philadelphia Rd, Joppa, MD 21085. Condolences may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.