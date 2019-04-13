Carl William Euker III of Baltimore, beloved husband of Susan Gail Cunningham Euker for 54 years, died of cancer peacefully at home in Bel Air, MD on April 11, 2019 at the age of 77. The devoted husband, father, and grandfather is survived by his wife and children Katharine Rinehart, Stephanie Frank, and Keith Euker (Caroline), sisters Diane Mettler (Ken) and Gail Alvaro (Nick), 5 nieces and nephews, and grandchildren Hannah, Abigail, Carson, Ethan, Sadie and Bear. Carl was born in 1941 to Carl William Euker Jr. and Katharine Estelle Cone Euker. After attending Towson High School, he graduated from Lehigh University earning degrees in Business Administration and Industrial Engineering. At Lehigh, Carl was an All-Conference attackman for the lacrosse team. After working for Black and Decker in Towson for over 23 years, Carl then became a salesman for Eagle Sales until his retirement in 2010. He participated in and coached all of his children's sports and activities. An avid golfer, Carl spent many of his retirement mornings on the green with friends and colleagues. Carl also sang as the bass in the church choir and barber shop quartet. He will be remembered as kind, stoic, loving, generous and faithful to all who knew him. The family will be welcoming friends at Chestnut Grove Presbyterian Church located at 3701 Sweet Air Road in Phoenix, MD on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 11:00am. A celebration of life service will follow at noon in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Carl's name to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care of Havre de Grace, MD or the . Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary