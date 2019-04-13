Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Euker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Euker III

Notice Condolences Flowers

Carl Euker III Notice
Carl William Euker III of Baltimore, beloved husband of Susan Gail Cunningham Euker for 54 years, died of cancer peacefully at home in Bel Air, MD on April 11, 2019 at the age of 77. The devoted husband, father, and grandfather is survived by his wife and children Katharine Rinehart, Stephanie Frank, and Keith Euker (Caroline), sisters Diane Mettler (Ken) and Gail Alvaro (Nick), 5 nieces and nephews, and grandchildren Hannah, Abigail, Carson, Ethan, Sadie and Bear. Carl was born in 1941 to Carl William Euker Jr. and Katharine Estelle Cone Euker. After attending Towson High School, he graduated from Lehigh University earning degrees in Business Administration and Industrial Engineering. At Lehigh, Carl was an All-Conference attackman for the lacrosse team. After working for Black and Decker in Towson for over 23 years, Carl then became a salesman for Eagle Sales until his retirement in 2010. He participated in and coached all of his children's sports and activities. An avid golfer, Carl spent many of his retirement mornings on the green with friends and colleagues. Carl also sang as the bass in the church choir and barber shop quartet. He will be remembered as kind, stoic, loving, generous and faithful to all who knew him. The family will be welcoming friends at Chestnut Grove Presbyterian Church located at 3701 Sweet Air Road in Phoenix, MD on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at 11:00am. A celebration of life service will follow at noon in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Carl's name to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care of Havre de Grace, MD or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.