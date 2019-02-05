Carl F. Gottschalk, Jr., 66, formerly of Overlea, MD, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was the husband of Jan L. (Light) Gottschalk. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Carl F. Gottschalk, Sr., Esq. and Lillian L. (Kirchner) Gottschalk. Carl worked as an account manager for Quest Diagnostics in MD. He was a graduate of Calvert Hall College High School and Towson University where he received his B.A. First and foremost, Carl was a husband and father. He loved his community, enjoyed gardening, politics, reading, and listening to classical music. He will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons: Curt F. and Bradford F. Gottschalk, both of New Freedom; his mother-in-law, Bertha Light; four siblings, Mary Cashour, and her husband Paul, Judy Valle, James Gottschalk and his wife Cheryl, and Peggy Mannone and her husband Frank, all of MD. Viewing Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 6 – 8 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave., New Freedom, PA 17349 and on Thursday, February 7, from 10 - 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Liturgy will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to: University of MD Center for Pancreatic Studies. HartensteinCares.com Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary