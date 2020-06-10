Carl F. Party
Carl F. Party passed away peacefully at home on June 5, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Harrison) and the late Shirley (nee Fondila). He is survived by his devoted children Layne Party (Marcia Shipley), Julia Party and Laura Party-Hackler; step children Robyn Haleski (Rick Saneda) & Lori Bristow (Sherman). Loving grandfather of Nicole Party, Dennis (DJ) Party-Hackler and Ryan Party-Hackler; step grandfather of Sam LeGrys. He is pre-deceased by his brothers Lucien E. (Junior), John O. and Louis Eugene (Gene) and parents Lucien E. (Shine) and Jessie L. (nee Paulk) Party.

The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10-11 AM, with a funeral service beginning at 11 AM. Social distancing and masks are required. Interment will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please remember Carl with memorial contributions to the Boys Town at www.boystown.org. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.
