Carl M. Goetzinger died of cancer at the age of 64 on June 29 at home in Timonium. He was named "Curly Man of the Year" by Archbishop Curly High School where he graduated. Carl received a BA from Towson State University and an MBA from Loyola College in 1986. His first job was with Maryland Casualty. Mergers led his employment to Zurich and Farmers. At the time of death, he was a Director with Travelers where he worked for 13 years. Carl is survived by his wife Sue Easter and son Timothy P. Goetzinger, his mother Janet Goetzinger and siblings Gary, Rose Rotondo, and Steven. His father, also Carl Goetzinger, passed in 2008. A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life. Donations can be made to Archbishop Curly High School, 3701 Sinclair Lane, Baltimore, MD 21213.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 6, 2019