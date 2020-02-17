Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:30 AM
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:30 PM
Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens
2150 Mt. View Rd.
Marriottsville, MD
View Map

Rev. Carl H. Doerr Jr.

Rev. Carl H. Doerr Jr. Notice
Rev. Carl H. Doerr Jr., age 77, originally from Catonsville, MD, died at his home in Glen Mills, PA on Feb. 13, 2020. A 1960 graduate of Catonsville High School and 1965 graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College, he also earned master's degrees from Morgan State University and Johns Hopkins University. He served as a teacher and education administrator in Maryland before becoming a pastor in the Philadelphia area. He is the son of the late Carl, Sr. and Josephine (née Gordon) and brother of the late Virginia Resch. He is survived by wife, Carol (née Louden), children Brian Doerr (Victoria), Laura Doerr, Jennifer Clover (Samuel), niece Sharon Allen (Wayne), and grandchildren, Joshua, Benjamin, Carolyn and Michaela.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 on Wednesday, February 19, 10:30AM to 11:30AM, where A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:30AM. Burial, 1:30pm at Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 2150 Mt. View Rd., Marriottsville, MD 21104. Donations in memory of Carl may be made to the West Virginia Wesleyan Alumni Association, 59 College Avenue, Buckhannon, WV 26201 or at their website https://www.wvwc.edu/alumni/.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 17, 2020
 Back to today's Notices
