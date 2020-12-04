Carl "Skee" J. Sherinsky, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, passed away at 86 years old on November 28, 2020, at his home in Bel Air, MD. Born in Swoyersville, Pennsylvania, he was the son of John Carl and Rose Ruth (Palsovitch) Sherinsky, and husband of the late Marie Monica (Balent) Sherinsky. Carl was an avid bowler who participated in many leagues, bowling a perfect game at the age of 80, and eventually earning a spot at the Senior Olympics. He loved to paint and cook, and those who loved him dearly will miss his homemade chicken soup.
Carl is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Wallin and her husband Ron Wallin, son Carl J Sherinsky Jr. and his wife Laura Sherinsky, son David J. Sherinsky and his wife Kathy Sherinsky, 6 grandchildren, and his beloved dog Buster.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the memorial service will be limited to immediate family.
Donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
, and condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.