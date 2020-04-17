Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Vencill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl J. Vencill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl J. Vencill Notice
Carl J. Vencill, age 89, a longtime resident of Bel Air, Maryland, passed away on March 23, 2020. Born in Cliffield, Virginia, he was the son of the late Wilmer and Minnie Vencill. At age 17, Carl enlisted in the United States Army and served in Germany and then again in Korea, where he was awarded a Purple Heart. After his time in service Carl worked in the construction industry and spent many years self-employed as a painting and home improvement contractor in Harford County.

Carl is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dovie A. Vencill and children; Cathy Panos, Larry Vencill, Linda Bryan, Robert Vencill and Melissa Vencill. He was preceded in death by two sons, David "Keith" Vencill and Randy "Kevin" Vencill. In addition to his wife and children Carl is survived by 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, three sisters and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to spending time with his family, Carl was an ardent fan of the Baltimore Orioles and could discuss players and statistics of players past and present. He also enjoyed country music, western movies and television shows. Carl had an interest in collectable coins and would often gift coins to grandchildren and great-grandchildren in hopes of nurturing similar interests.

Due to the current pandemic emergency, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -