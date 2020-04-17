|
Carl J. Vencill, age 89, a longtime resident of Bel Air, Maryland, passed away on March 23, 2020. Born in Cliffield, Virginia, he was the son of the late Wilmer and Minnie Vencill. At age 17, Carl enlisted in the United States Army and served in Germany and then again in Korea, where he was awarded a Purple Heart. After his time in service Carl worked in the construction industry and spent many years self-employed as a painting and home improvement contractor in Harford County.
Carl is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dovie A. Vencill and children; Cathy Panos, Larry Vencill, Linda Bryan, Robert Vencill and Melissa Vencill. He was preceded in death by two sons, David "Keith" Vencill and Randy "Kevin" Vencill. In addition to his wife and children Carl is survived by 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, three sisters and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to spending time with his family, Carl was an ardent fan of the Baltimore Orioles and could discuss players and statistics of players past and present. He also enjoyed country music, western movies and television shows. Carl had an interest in collectable coins and would often gift coins to grandchildren and great-grandchildren in hopes of nurturing similar interests.
Due to the current pandemic emergency, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2020