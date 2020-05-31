Carl James Railey III
Carl J. Railey the 3rd of Durham, North Carolina passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Carl was 67 years old. His father, Carl Railey Jr, his sister Charlotte Nodine and his brother John Railey were waiting for him when he crossed into the light. He is survived by his wife Deborah Railey (Hopkins), his mother Charlotte K. Railey, his sister Anne Elrays and many other relatives. Carl was born and raised in the Baltimore, Maryland suburbs and spent most of his working life in the Baltimore-Washington area. Though life took him to Durham, his heart remained in Baltimore. Throughout his life, Carl was a hard-working, persevering professional, recognized by his employers and coworkers. He was most proud of his ability to help others through career counseling. He was an avid reader, who enjoyed classical and jazz music, visiting museums, ballroom dancing and outdoor activities. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his beautiful smile and his kind heart. Family and friends will miss him. Donations may be made in Carl's honor to the Duke Cancer Institute at

www.dukecancerinstitute.org/.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.
