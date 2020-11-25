Carl, Gina, Rachael, Allison and entire Moltz Family,



Our hearts are heavy over the loss of your father. What a kind and gentle man he was . He welcomed everyone with a big smile and open arms. Now it is his time to be welcomed home in our Lord’s arms. He is resting peacefully and his suffering is no more . Cherish the memories, share the stories and the laughs , Mr. Carl would like that and his legacy will live on through all of you. Thank you for sharing your father with all of us such fond memories of him.



All our love and prayers,

Susanne, Michael, Patrick, Jeanette and Timmy Wilson

Susanne Wilson

Friend