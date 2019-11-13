|
|
Carl Milton Mackeprang, Jr., 76 of North East, MD, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Born in Lincoln, NE on April 25, 1943, he was the son of the late Carl Milton, Sr. and Lola (Higgins) Mackeprang.
Carl proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard. In 1967 he was awarded the State of Nebraska Solider of the Year Award while in the Army National Guard. He retired after 38 years as a Budget Analyst for APG. He was a member of the American Legion Mason Dixon Post 194 for 51 years, Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, BSA Cub Master Pack 173 and Scout Master for Troop 172.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years: Gail (Ivins) Mackeprang; sons: James J. Mackeprang (Amber) of North East, MD, Matthew L. Mackeprang (Christine) of West Chester, PA and Mark A. Mackeprang (Angie) of North East, MD; siblings: Marvin Mackeprang of New Castle, PA, Karen Beranek of Lincoln, NE, Marion Mackeprang of Western, NE, Gwen Kalkwarf of Crete, NE and Gary Mackeprang of Pippilion, NE; and 5 grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Bayview Cemetery, North East, MD.
Donations in Carl's honor can be made to the Boy Scouts of America or the American Legion Post 194, Rising Sun, MD, in care of Crouch Funeral Home, P.A., 127 S. Main St., North East, MD 21901.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019