Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Carl S. Sacks

Carl S. Sacks Notice
On March 20, 2019, Carl S. Sacks; beloved husband of Marva Burke, the late Marilyn Sacks (nee Jacobson) and the late Judith Heishin Sacks; cherished father of Jeffrey (Debra) Sacks and Cheri Sacks; devoted brother of Diane (Leslie) Powers; loving grandfather of Michael, David, and Aaron Sacks; dear son of the late Ada and Henry Sacks.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, March 25, at 1 pm. Interment Beth Tfiloh Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 23, 2019
