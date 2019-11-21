|
|
On November 12, 2019, CARL USHER BURBANK, JR., beloved husband of Shirley Ann Burbank; devoted father of Patricia Burbank, Elena Staggers (Reggie), Victor Burbank (Dee), David Burbank (Marlene) and step-father of Will Watson (Milande) and Vanessa Ford (Michael); loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren; dear brother of Judi Phillips and Gail Lattime. Also survived by many loving family and friends. The family had an inurnment this past Friday at Garrison Forest Veteran's Cemetery in Owings Mills, MD. Following that the family had a Memorial Service at Glen Mar United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glen Mar United Methodist Church, 4701 New Cut Road Ellicott City, MD 21043. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 21, 2019