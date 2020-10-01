1/
Carla Alice Reid
On September 29, 2020 Carla Alice Reid passed away; beloved wife of the late Ralph Reid; devoted mother of Teri O'Donnell; dear step-mother of Kenny Reid and his wife Kathy and Brad Reid; loving grandmother of Carly and Taylor O'Donnell, Kenny Reid, Jr., Brian Reid and Morgan Reid.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air on Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm, and on Saturday from 10:30 to 11 am at Fallston United Methodist Church, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Fallston United Methodist Church, 1509 Fallston Road Fallston, MD 21047.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
OCT
2
Memorial Gathering
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
OCT
3
Memorial Gathering
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Fallston United Methodist Church
OCT
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fallston United Methodist Church
Memories & Condolences
September 30, 2020
Faithful Blessings Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
TINA PATTON
September 29, 2020
Sincere condolences to the family of Carla Alice Reid. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He feels your pain ,and will give you strength to cope. (Psalm 94:17-19)’
N. Stewart
September 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
