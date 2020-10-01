On September 29, 2020 Carla Alice Reid passed away; beloved wife of the late Ralph Reid; devoted mother of Teri O'Donnell; dear step-mother of Kenny Reid and his wife Kathy and Brad Reid; loving grandmother of Carly and Taylor O'Donnell, Kenny Reid, Jr., Brian Reid and Morgan Reid.



Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air on Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm, and on Saturday from 10:30 to 11 am at Fallston United Methodist Church, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Fallston United Methodist Church, 1509 Fallston Road Fallston, MD 21047. Online condolences may be left at



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store